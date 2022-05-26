(NewsNation) — A fire broke out on a Carnival cruise ship docked on the island of Grand Turk on Thursday.

NewsNation local affiliate WFLA reported that photos and videos show smoke and flames billowing from the ship.

Passengers on the ship told the news station that the Carnival Freedom left Port Canaveral, Florida, on Monday, and the fire occurred inside the ship’s funnel, or smokestack, on Thursday.

All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore, Carnival said in a statement.

Carnival said employees will continue to assess the situation.

According to CruiseMapper, the 948-foot-long Carnival Freedom was built in 2007, and it can carry up to 3,581 passengers.

One of the passengers on the ship, Jenny Fleming of Palm Bay, Florida, told local newspaper Florida Today that she and her mom, Carol, were sitting on the balcony, drinking coffee, when people on the Carnival ship next to them started screaming that there was a fire.

“Mom runs inside and calls 911, and we were apparently the first to report it,” Fleming said.

“All of the crew were amazing at keeping us informed and making sure we knew where we needed to go,” Fleming added, according to Florida Today. “Lots of passengers were distressed, and there was chaos at first. But, then, once everyone got to the muster station, order was restored.”