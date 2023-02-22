Carter admirers flock to his Atlanta presidential library

Flowers are shown on the grounds of the Carter Center in Atlanta, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Well-wishes and fond remembrances for former President Jimmy Carter were pouring in a day after he entered hospice care at his home in Georgia. (AP Photo/Jeff Martin)

(NewsNation) — Across the nation, there has been an outpouring of support and well wishes for former President Jimmy Carter.

Carter, the oldest living former American president at 98, entered hospice care on Saturday at his home in Plains, Georgia. Two hours away in Atlanta, people have flocked to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum to show their appreciation for Carter’s life and legacy.

Those who showed up to express love and support for the Carter family visited a large statue of Carter, leaving flowers at the base, while others have headed to the presidential library to learn more about the 39th president’s life.

Carter is receiving a level of praise often reserved for those who have already died, and much of it has focused not on his time as president, but on the humanitarian work he has done since leaving office.

“I worked with him through Habitat for Humanity. So when he went to the Philippines, oh gosh, just had to be maybe ’99, I went with him and we built houses there. So, he’s always just been a tremendous and uplifting person that many people live vicariously through,” one supporter told NewsNation.

Many of the people visiting the museum traveled from other states to be there in recognition of the Carter family.