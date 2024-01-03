Casey Anthony’s parents undergo lie detector test

George and Cindy Anthony react during a hearing for their daughter Casey Anthony at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando, Florida, Monday, March 2, 2009. Anthony is charged with killing her two-year-old daughter, Caylee Marie. (Photo by Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Almost 14 years after the disappearance and death of their 2-year-old granddaughter, George and Cindy Anthony are back in the spotlight.

In 2008, the couple’s daughter, Casey Anthony, made national headlines when she became the focus of an investigation into her daughter Caylee’s death.

ORLANDO, FL – JUNE 30: Casey Anthony listens to the testimony of Krystal Holloway, who claims to have had an affair with Anthony’s father, during her murder trial at the Orange County Courthouse on June 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that she didn’t kill her two-year-old daughter Caylee, but that she accidentally drowned. (Photo by Red Huber-Pool/Getty Images)

Eventually, Anthony was acquitted of the murder charges.

Now her parents are the focus of an A&E Special for which they underwent polygraph tests to answer “lingering questions.”

“Their real-time responses to the polygraph questions are laid bare in the documentary along with each spouse’s reaction to the other’s answers and the lie detector results,” reads an A&E description. “As old wounds are ripped open again, will the polygraph tests finally bring closure?”

The special is set to air Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9 p.m. on A&E, and will be available to stream the following day.