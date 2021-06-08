Caught on camera: Animal control officer jumps into action after man passes out behind wheel of SUV

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Animal Control officer being hailed as a hero after jumping into an SUV and stopping the driver from crashing. Traffic camera video shows her running to the driver who had passed out in the middle of a busy street.

“I did what I had to do to get that car in park,” said officer Christine McQueen.

Virginia Beach Animal Control officers never know what they’ll encounter.

“It was definitely an interesting experience and not something we do every day,” McQueen added.

NewsNation affiliate WAVY reports McQueen and training officer Sarah Frye were heading to a call Saturday afternoon. They came to a red light at the intersection of Norfolk and Pacific Avenues.

“That’s when dispatch asked us to look to the left,” Frye said.

“He said ‘Look to your left and see if the person in that vehicle is breathing,’” McQueen added.

“Officer McQueen kind of looked and we didn’t see anybody,” Frye said. “She scooted up and then she’s like ‘Oh, there’s somebody in there.’”

“I flipped my lights on and we got out of the vehicle,” McQueen added.

The driver of the car was later charged with driving on a suspended license.

BELOW: Full video of VB Animal Control officers stopping car with man passed out behind wheel (Courtesy video)