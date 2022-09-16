Video courtesy of Molly Kelner Garrett

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Chick-fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling an alleged carjacker in Florida.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a woman had been taking an infant out of her car at the Chick-fil-A in Fort Walton Beach when the suspect, identified as 43-year-old William Branch, allegedly approached her while wielding a stick.

He then demanded her keys before grabbing them from the woman’s waistband and getting into the car.

The woman then began screaming for help. That’s when a Chick-fil-A employee, Mykel Gordon, intervened, authorities say.

NewsNation local affiliate WMBB reported that the employee jumped on the alleged carjacker and apprehended him. As the video above shows, Gordon appears to tackle Branch to the ground before other Chick-fil-A employees and patrons intervene.

Branch punched the employee in the face, but he was not seriously injured, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrest Branch, who now faces charges of carjacking with a weapon and battery.

“We’re so relieved that our guests and team members are safe following this alarming incident. I’m grateful for my amazing team member, Mykel Gordon, who so selflessly jumped in to intervene and help our guests,” Matthew Sexton, operator of the Fort Walton Beach Chick-fil-A location said in a statement shared with Nexstar. “I couldn’t be prouder of his incredible act of care.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies are reviewing the video.