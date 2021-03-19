Child accidentally shoots mom in face in car traveling on North Carolina interstate

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot in the face when her child got ahold of a handgun and accidentally fired it while they were driving on I-95 north in Johnston County, North Carolina, authorities said.

The accidental shooting occurred Thursday afternoon near Four Oaks.

The woman is expected to be OK and was alert and conscious at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

NewsNation affiliate WNCN-TV has a crew heading to the scene.

