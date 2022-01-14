Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested for DUI in Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested for driving under the influence after she was suspected of being asleep at the wheel on an interstate, police said in a statement to NewsNation.

Someone called to report a sleeping driver on Interstate 74 at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Peachtree City, Georgia, Police told NewsNation. Police caught up with a car matching the description, and say Haddish pulled over “into the yard of a residence” to conduct the traffic stop.

She was then arrested.

Haddish expressed sorrow in recent interviews over the deaths of close family and friends, as well as a family pet.

“I’m just sad because I’ve had some losses,” she told Extra.

“My personal life is in shambles,” she told Entertainment Tonight.