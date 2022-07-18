Concealed carry applications surging in Maryland

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (NewsNation) — Permits to conceal and carry a firearm are surging in Maryland after the governor directed police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns.

Before that, under Maryland law, a gun owner had to show a “good or substantial reason” to carry a concealed gun. That could include showing a person’s life is in danger from threats or that they work in a job that could put them in contact with people who are dangerous.

Gov. Larry Hogan’s directive came on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a similar law in New York last month.

Hogan said the New York law pertaining to handguns “is virtually indistinguishable from Maryland law.” As a result, Hogan said he was directing the Maryland State Police to immediately suspend use of the standard when reviewing applications for wear and carry permits.

And it’s being reflected in the numbers.

This time last year, there were 609 applications for new concealed carry permits, according to Maryland State Police. This year, after the Supreme Court ruling, it’s 5,314.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling, about a half a dozen other states with similar laws have been weighing next steps.

As with New York, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, all have legislatures controlled by Democrats who could propose measures to ensure that guns will not be allowed in certain places.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.