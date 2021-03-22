Congress mulls over push to make DC the 51st state

A pedestrian walks near the U.S. Capitol after a perimeter security fence was removed overnight as part of a reduction in heightened security measures taken after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2021. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A group of House lawmakers is meeting Monday to consider legislation that would make Washington, D.C., America’s 51st state.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is holding a hearing Monday at 11 a.m. EST on the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.

The bill, which was reintroduced in January, would establish congressional boundaries for the state and grant D.C. residents full congressional representation.

Currently, 712,000 residents of the federal district known as the District of Columbia are denied political representation, according to Congress. D.C. pays more in federal taxes than 21 states and more per capita than any state, the House committee said.

While D.C. has representation in the U.S. House of Representatives with Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, she cannot vote.

“I am confident Monday will make the case for granting the residents of the nation’s capital, who have worked for 220 years for this imprimatur, all the elements and the full meaning of citizenship,” Norton said in a statement ahead of the House hearing. “Statehood for the District of Columbia will give real meaning to the nation’s oldest slogan: ‘no taxation without representation.’ Statehood is about giving the people of the District of Columbia a voice and a say in their own government.”

The legislation would also reduce the size of the federal district, designating the areas surrounding the White House, the Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the National Mall as the seat of the federal government. The area would remain under the control of Congress, as mandated by the U.S. Constitution, NewsNation affiliates WAVY and WDVM reported.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has long advocated for statehood.

“On behalf of 712,000 residents, we will demand full citizenship today,” Bowser said in a statement on Twitter Monday, calling for “#DCStatehoodNow.”

Earlier this year, Bowser said representatives’ support of the bill is “a promising sign that our country is finally ready to right this historic wrong.”

Sen. Tom Carper, who’s leading the effort, has said that D.C.’s statehood isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue.

“It’s an American issue because the lack of fair representation for D.C. residents is clearly inconsistent with the values on which this country was founded,” the Democratic senator from Delaware said.

The bill will have to pass in the House, the Senate, and be signed by the president.

