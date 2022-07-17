‘The Office’ star evacuated after Charlotte comedy club shooting

CHARLOTTE (NewsNation) — Actor Craig Robinson, known for his role in NBC’s “The Office,” was among those evacuated from a Charlotte, North Carolina, comedy club after reports of an active shooter situation.

Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 p.m. Saturday at the Comedy Zone at the AvidXchange Music Factory. The suspect “brandished a firearm inside” Comedy Zone, “which was quickly evacuated,” according to a moderate alert from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The suspect discharged their firearm, but no injuries were reported. The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Robinson posted on his Instagram that he was set to perform at the club when police came in and moved everyone outdoors due to an active shooter situation.

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” Robinson said in the video. He explained he had been in the green room at the time of the shooting and that officials moved people from Comedy Zone to a nearby Big Time Rush concert.

Robinson was in the midst of a four-day stretch of performances, according to the Comedy Zone’s website.

“It was just wild,” Robinson went on to say about the incident. He can then be heard asking someone near him if “anybody got hit.” Another person can later be heard telling Robinson, “They got him.”

Nexstar Media Wire and Queen City News contributed to this report.