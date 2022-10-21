Cuban migrant lands plane in south Florida in attempt to ‘defect’

(NewsNation) — A man flying a plane from Cuba landed in Florida Friday morning in what aviation officials said was an attempt to “defect” from the country.

Customs and Border Protection confirmed the man landed the plane at the Dade-Collier Training and Transitions Airport in Ochopee, Florida, around 11:30 a.m. The agency said in a statement it would be investigating the 29-year-old’s “journey from Cuba to Florida” and that it could not release his identity due to privacy laws.

A statement released by the airport said the man told them he was “a defector from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba.”

“CBP will follow existing policies to determine the Cuban national’s admissibility and immigration status,” Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

The man was the only person aboard the Antonov AN-2 aircraft. The airport, located south of Miami, is mainly used for training purposes and some military operations, according to the facility’s website.