Cuban protestors in DC call for US intervention

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of Cuban-Americans in Washington, D.C. marched to the Cuban embassy and the White House Monday with a message for President Joe Biden.

“We need President Biden to do the intervention,” one protestor told NewsNation. “Intervention. Intervention right now.”

The calls come two weeks after the Cuban uprising against the government was met with a clampdown.

“In Cuba the government kills the people,” another protestor said. “We need help from Biden and the USA.”

This weekend, Russia sent two massive cargo jets to the communist island. The Russian government says the planes are full of supplies, including food and medical masks.

Many in the Cuban exile community support the American embargo on Cuba and say they are less interested in relief for the island and more focused on freedom.

“It is a dictatorship,” a protestor said. “There has been 62 years without an election… Let the Cuban people decide who they want there. We don’t want food. We don’t want medicine. We want freedom.”

But, other exiles say the U.S. trade embargo hasn’t worked for 60 years and only hurts the Cuban people.

A group called “bridges of love” walked from Miami to Washington, DC with petitions asking the president to lift the sanctions and forge a closer relationship with Cuba.

