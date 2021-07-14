Cuban protests continue in Miami, Biden administration promises review

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Thousands of Cuban exiles were back on the streets in Miami’s Little Havana Wednesday. After days of protests, city officials joined in.

“The Cuban people right now are having a hard time,” Arlene Morejo told NewsNation. “The government is literally killing them, murdering them on the streets.”

The rallying cry is “patria y vida,” which translates to “homeland and life.”

It was inspired by a music video; a collaboration between artists in Cuba and Miami. The lyrics include “no more lies! My people demand freedom, not doctrines.”

“We have to unite as a country,” Morejo said. “As a Cuban people, Miami, Florida all the states so Joe Biden can actually realize and help us too.”

The Cuban government disabled internet service on the island, but some video is getting out. A woman filmed as her husband was shot outside Havana in front of children after participating in Sunday’s protests.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says the Biden administration needs to pressure the international community into isolating the Cuban regime.

“Pressure them to be prepared to take action against a massive bloodbath,” Rubio said. “Not halfway around the world. Not in the middle east. Not on another continent. Right here, 90 miles off our shores.”

The White House said Wednesday they’re reviewing the existing Cuba policies.

“We stand with the Cuban people in their call for freedom from both the pandemic and from decades of oppression and from economic suffering,” press secretary Jen Psaki said.

