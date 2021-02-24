DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s sister dies from COVID-19

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s eldest sibling, and only sister, died of COVID-19 complications Wednesday morning.
Bowser said in a statement, “Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic. I ask that you continue to keep those who have been lost or impacted by the pandemic and those who are working so hard to protect us from it in your thoughts and prayers, and I respectfully request that my family and I are granted the time and space we need to mourn the loss of Mercia.”
Mercia Bowser died at 64. The statement noted she passed from COVID-19 related pneumonia until her death.
Bowser is not the first politician to lose a family member to coronavirus. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren lost her oldest brother who was 86.
Two members of the US House, Congressman-elect Luke Letlow and Rep. Ron Wright both died of coronavirus.