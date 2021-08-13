DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A military base in the D.C. area has been placed on lockdown after a report of an armed person was spotted on base.
The Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling base posted on Facebook “LOCKDOWN” followed by instructions for individuals on the base to run, hide and prepare to fight if necessary.
The suspected gunman was described as a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.
At this time local law enforcement have not responded to the potential threat.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
