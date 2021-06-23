DC pedestrian bridge collapses, at least 6 injured

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C., injuring at least six people and trapping cars underneath.

Officials reported that a hazmat team was investigating a potential fuel leak from a truck that was trapped underneath the bridge. At least one other car was struck by debris.

Pictures posted by DC Fire and EMS show multiple cars stuck around and under the bridge.

At least four people were sent to a local hospital.

State Highway 295, a major highway in the D.C. area, was closed in both directions, officials said.

Traffic is blocked on both sides of the bridge. The collapse occurred between Kenilworth Ave and Polk St. NE.

The road is close to I-295, a major highway in the DC Area.

