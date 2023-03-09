‘No foul play’: Missing Georgia man found dead, wrapped in carpet

BATON ROUGE, La. (NewsNation) — Authorities say they do not suspect foul play in the death of a Georgia man whose body was found wrapped in plastic and rolled up in a carpet.

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was discovered early Monday morning in a vacant lot in Baton Rouge, as reported by WBRZ-TV.

According to WMAZ-TV in Macon, Georgia, Millard went to the Happy Irish Pub in Baton Rouge with a client at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

MIllard’s body was found about three miles away from the downtown pub after a client requested a welfare check. It is not known if the client who called for the welfare check is the same client Millard met at the Happy Irish Pub.

Baton Rouge Police said Millard’s cause of death is pending autopsy results and the investigation is ongoing.

The Advocate reports Millard had a 7-year-old daughter with his wife, Amber, two teenage boys from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons.

