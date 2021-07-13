Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

Crews work in the rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building, as removal and recovery work continues at the site of the partially collapsed condo building, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

The rubble of the demolished section of the Champlain Towers South building is seen through flowers on a makeshift memorial to the scores of victims of the building’s partial collapse, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

