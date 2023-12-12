DeSantis seeks to dismiss Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit

(NewsNation) — The yearlong battle between Disney and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to a federal courtroom Tuesday.

For the first time, both parties will be in federal court.

A judge could dismiss the case entirely, or a trial could move forward into 2024.

Disney said DeSantis violated its First Amendment rights after the company’s former CEO spoke out against what critics called the “Don’t say gay” bill in Florida.

The lawsuit claims the Florida legislature, led by DeSantis, retaliated against the company by stripping it of its special tax status and its governing body, both of which had been in place for more than half a century.

DeSantis’ team filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed back in September.

His legal teams said Disney hasn’t adequately shown injury, therefore, it doesn’t have standing to sue him and other state defendants.

“I think the last thing I’ll say is no single corporation should get to control its own city government,” Florida Rep. Anna Eskimani said. “But to that point, no single politician should get to control a city government that oversees a sealed corporation either, especially someone as lawless and as petty as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who already has a well-documented history of using his power to try to punish people who speak out against his policies.”

DeSantis has repeatedly touted his ongoing feud with Disney on the campaign trail.

“We have consistently fought and won the big fights on behalf of the people,” DeSantis posted to X. “When Disney went after our kids, I stood strong in defense of the rights of parents.”

If the motion to dismiss is denied, the federal lawsuit moves forward.