TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NewsNation) — Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would change Florida law to allow gun owners to constitutionally carry a gun in public without a permit.

A major change to Florida’s gun laws looks all but certain in the coming legislative session as high-ranking lawmakers back the governor’s pledge to make them happen.

Florida law currently does not require people to have a permit to buy or own a gun, but it does require gun owners to have a concealed weapons permit to carry the firearm in public.

The bill DeSantis is expecting from the GOP-led legislature would change that, allowing people to carry guns without a concealed weapons permit.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell predicts changes to the law before March’s regular legislative session.

“I’m very concerned about this potential legislation because I do think it would make our communities less safe,” Driskell said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we saw a special session on this, prior to the regular session.”

With a supermajority, Republican lawmakers have the numbers to push through legislation that would change Florida law to allow residents to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Many think DeSantis will make a bid for president, meaning if he wants to get this done, expect it sooner rather than later as his run would require him to resign unless Florida lawmakers alter the law, which is something they’ve said they are open to doing.

