DeSantis vetoes bill to ease government purchase of EVs

FILE – Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., June 17, 2023. DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)

(NewsNation) — Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday vetoed a bill aimed at facilitating the government’s purchase of electric vehicles in Florida.

The bill aimed to incentivize state and local governments to transition their vehicle fleets to EVs by providing financial assistance and streamlining the procurement process.

Senate Bill 284 would have switched the state’s method for choosing vehicles — from the most fuel-efficient car to the car with the lowest lifetime ownership cost.

According to a Consumer Reports study, electric vehicles have a higher cost upfront but have fewer maintenance and fuel costs long term.

The measure received bipartisan support in the Florida legislature and was approved 115-1 in the House and 38-0 in the Senate.

Just last year, DeSantis awarded more than $68 million for the purchase of more than 200 electric buses across the state. The bill would’ve involved vehicles for state agencies and universities, community colleges and local governments.

“He’s supported electric vehicles in the past, but I think we all know why he did it,” law professor Danny, Karon said. “He’s catering, he’s playing to the Republican base.”

DeSantis’ decision has drawn criticism from environmentalists and clean energy advocates who argue that this action undermines efforts to combat climate change and transition to a more sustainable transportation system.

The Florida director of the Environmental Defense Fund said “they are disappointed in the veto.”

DeSantis, known for his skepticism towards certain environmental policies, cited concerns about the cost and practicality of implementing the bill as his primary reasons for the veto.

In a statement released by his office, the governor expressed reservations about the affordability of EVs, the limited charging infrastructure in the state, and potential job losses in the fossil fuel industry.

Proponents of the legislation believed it would not only reduce carbon emissions but also save taxpayer money.

Advanced Energy United estimated the bill could have saved Floridians $277 million over 15 years if the entire fleet of cars were converted to electric vehicles.

According to reports, the bill would have resulted in no additional spending either by the state or local governments.

The Miami Herald reports that transitioning to EVs could create thousands of new jobs in manufacturing, charging infrastructure development and renewable energy sectors.

In response to the veto, several organizations and clean energy advocates have vowed to continue pushing for policies that promote EV adoption in Florida.

Similar bills have been signed by Republican governors in Nevada and Virginia.

DeSantis’ press office did not respond to a request for comment.