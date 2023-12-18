Disney World guests appear stuck on roller coaster for 30 minutes

(NewsNation) — “The Happiest Place on Earth” wasn’t very happy after tourists experienced a stuck roller coaster on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Video from Disney Food Blog appears to show guests at Florida’s Disney World stuck on a steep incline after the Expedition Everest roller coaster reportedly broke down for “over 30 minutes.”

It wasn’t just the ramp up, either. The blog reported that the ride was “stuck in different places.”

Guests on the ride were told that the ride was “temporarily delayed,” and they were instructed to remain in their seats, according to AllEars.

The coaster is the tallest compared to all coasters at any Disney theme park. It’s 199.5 feet tall and leads riders up a mountain and is themed around the Yeti protecting the Forbidden Mountain.