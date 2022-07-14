‘Do better’: Virginia flood victim to politicians

(NewsNation) — Hundreds of people in rural Virginia are picking up the pieces after heavy rain and flash flooding devastated the area, damaging more than 100 homes.

All previously unaccounted-for people have been found, and no deaths have been reported. The number of people who couldn’t be found immediately after the severe weather was originally at 44.

“NewsNation Prime” spoke with James Keen, whose house of 22 years was completely destroyed. Keen said that when he went back to rescue his puppy, the water was up to his chest.

Virginia victim describes what he saw during devastating flooding

“The whole house is flooded. It destroyed everything. All our furniture, our personal stuff, like pictures,” Keen said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding, but Keen said he hopes politicians will “do better.”