Man arrested for the kidnapping and assault of DoorDash driver

(NewsNation) — Florida police have arrested a man for the kidnapping and sexual battery of a DoorDash driver who was trying to complete a delivery.

Joseph Killins, 38, has been charged with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed sexual battery and aggravated battery with a weapon.

The attack happened just after 11 p.m. on April 18, when a DoorDash driver arrived at a Residence Inn in Tampa to make a delivery, officers say.

According to investigators, Joseph Killins approached the victim’s car and demanded cash at gunpoint. When she did not have it, he forced her into her car and made her drive about six miles away to an apartment complex where he sexually battered her.

At the time of the kidnapping, the victim had her AirPods in and was on a call with her girlfriend, who quickly realized what was happening. The victim’s family called the police and tracked her location to the apartment complex using her phone, police reported.

The family arrived at the apartment complex and recued the victim, Hispanic female in her early 20s, from her car.

“He has not only traumatized this victim physically, but also psychologically,” Sgt. Andrea Huges of the Tampa Police Department told NewsNation.

The suspect responded by firing multiple shots before fleeing the scene. One shot hit a family member of the victim’s girlfriend.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-fatal injuries,

The police have also linked Killins to the robbery of a 38-year-old woman earlier that week. In that case, he allegedly threw her to the ground, punched her and stole her backpack. Killins is facing charges for both attacks.

“This criminal is now off the streets thanks to the tireless efforts of every Tampa Police Department employee and the assistance provided by members of our community,” Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said. “My thoughts remain with the victims. I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit.”