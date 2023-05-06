Dozens get COVID after attending CDC conference

(NewsNation) — Dozens of people who attended a conference by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

The late-April gathering for the Epidemic Intelligence Service Conference — also known as “disease detectives” — was being held in person for the first time since the pandemic, according to Fox News.

Fox reports there were about 2,000 people attending the Atlanta conference.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic — which killed millions of people worldwide — no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The WHO announcement comes more than three years after the organization declared the coronavirus an international crisis.

While COVID cases continue to drop, it was the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. last year.

As the pandemic continues to wane, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky submitted her resignation from the agency on Friday, saying it was a good time to make a transition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.