‘Dr. Deep Sea’ set to resurface after 100 days underwater

(NewsNation) — A Florida researcher dubbed “Dr. Deep Sea” is preparing to resurface after spending 100 days under the sea.

Joseph Dituri, a professor at the University of South Florida, is studying how the human body functions in extreme environments. The military veteran and trained diver has been living in Jules’ Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida, since March 1 and will resurface on Friday at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

NewsNation contributor Colby Hall interviewed Dituri, who explained how his body has changed over the past three months.

“So far, I’ve had a 73-point reduction in my cholesterol, every single inflammatory marker in my body is cut in half, I have a sharp reduction in oxidative stress and all other forms of stress in my body, even though I’m in a much more stressful situation, per se,” Dituri said. “There’s lots of good things going on.”

Dituri is living in a 20-foot tube that is 6 feet tall and 8 feet in diameter. It has a sink, fridge, coffee maker and microwave, the only thing he can use to cook.

There’s roughly 100 square feet of usable space, but as a Navy veteran, Dituri is “used to being in tight spaces” and feels well overall.

“I miss touch. I miss high fives and shaking hands, that kind of thing,” he said.

The first thing he plans to do when he gets back on land is to watch a sunset.