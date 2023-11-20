Driver ejected from car during Florida street race: Highway Patrol

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials are searching for a driver after a street race led to another driver being ejected from a car Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
An unknown driver in a Ford Mustang and a 38-year-old Ocala man in a Chevrolet Corvette were street racing on westbound SR-200 near Ocala, driving recklessly and making multiple lane changes.
FHP said in the area of Southwest 80 Street, the Ocala man hit another car, a Toyota Prius, carrying a 78-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man. The man then traveled off the road, hitting a utility pole and then a tree.
At some point, that driver was ejected from his Corvette.
FHP said the unknown driver parked his car behind a local business and checked the status of the man who had ejected.
The Ocala man then fled the scene.
FHP is now searching for the driver, who is described as a “heavy-set white male with arm tattoos.” He appears to be bald, under his cap and has a beard.
At the time of the crash, the man was wearing a pink shirt and grey Under Armour shorts. FHP believes he was driving a silver Ford Mustang, ranging from 2020 to 2023, with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the FHP Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290.