Drone video catches two deer appearing to kiss in Florida

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Drone video captured deer roaming around Tarpon Springs on Wednesday.

NewsNatoin affiliate WFLA viewer John Yanchoris flew his drone over the pond and spotted the three deer eating grass.

At one point in the video, two of the deer appear to seal a romantic moment with a kiss, before returning to eat.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, deer are most active at dawn and dusk and often can be found along the side of roads. Deer mostly eat leaves, flowers, and fruits of trees, shrubs, and grasses.

Despite how cute these deer are, the FWC reminds people to admire the animals from a distance as deer can be aggressive toward people.