Alabama EMS workers repair patient’s driveway

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — EMS workers at an Alabama hospital went back to a patient’s house to fix her driveway after noticing how damaged it was while transporting her for dialysis treatments.

Lucas Hornsby and Cindy Akers see their work as more than just a job, but a way to give back.

“Just try to put other people ahead of us,” Hornsby said. “It’s what we do; it’s what we went into this job for. We knew what we were getting into.”

Back in December, they noticed that the driveway of a woman they transport to dialysis was being damaged by the increased traffic and rainy weather conditions.

“We carried her home one day and she had made the comment after we got her in the house, when she got her tax money she was going to get her some gravel that way it would make it a little bit easier for us to get her back and forth,” ” Akers said. “Luke and I both said we’ll see what we can do about it.”

Hornsby and Akers say their good deed wouldn’t have been possible without community support.

“My grandfather with Grissom and Grissom contracting, they found a place that we could get the gravel from and they told me whatever it cost it doesn’t matter; we’ll want to help her out as well,” Hornsby said.

“My pastor, I called him and he said that he would haul it at no charge and then my brother Billy Akers works at River City Rentals in Muscle Shoals, heavy equipment rentals, called him and asked if he would be able to spread the gravel once we got it delivered and he said, ‘absolutely’,” Akers said.