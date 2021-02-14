Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

This photo provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows a baby whale that is been injured near St. Augustine, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The plight of endangered right whales has taken another sad turn.

A baby whale washed ashore dead on a Florida beach Saturday with telltale signs of being struck by a boat.

Federal biologists expressed dismay over the discovery of the 22-foot male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine.

The circumstances surrounding the whale’s death are under investigation. But officials said it was clear that a vessel was involved because of propeller wounds to the head and back.

There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and experts say any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction.

