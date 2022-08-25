Escaped Mississippi inmate found hiding in dumpster

(NewsNation) — It was a short-lived glimpse of freedom for 20-year-old Shunekndrick Huffman, who escaped from prison Thursday afternoon, only to be found hiding in a dumpster hours later, according to a Facebook post by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Huffman was serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County, from which he escaped Thursday afternoon, sparking a manhunt.

He was captured two miles from the prison in a dumpster at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield, according to the post.

Huffman is scheduled to be released from prison in December.