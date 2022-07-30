Ethan Brown, 5, hopes to win mullet contest and donate winnings

(NewsNation) — Nothing says success like winning a mullet contest at age five. That is exactly what Ethan Brown hopes to do.

Brown has had his glorious mullet for about two years and says he was inspired by his grandpa’s mullet and wants to look as cool as him.

The North Carolina boy is one of the top 25 finalists in a national contest and in the event of a win, Brown wants to donate the $2,500 prize to research for Type 1 diabetes.

“His older sister was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes,” Brown’s mother said in an interview on NewsNation.

Watch the full interview in the video player above or on our Youtube channel.