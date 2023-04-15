Evacuations ordered after Georgia resin plant fire reignites

(NewsNation) — An evacuation has been ordered for nearby residents after a massive fire reignited at a plastic resin plant in Brunswick, Georgia.

According to NewsNation affiliate WSAV, the Glynn County Board of Commissioners instructed all residents within a 1/2-mile radius of the Pinova resin manufacturing plant to evacuate.

Citing wind conditions, the board also instructed all residents within a mile radius to continue to shelter in place.

The massive fire initially broke out early on Saturday and had been contained, according to WSAV. But the fire reignited just after 3 p.m. local time.

Officials say there were no injuries in the fire.

The Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on the scene. Mutual aid resources have also been called in, according to Glynn County officials.

The Georgia fire comes after a recent fire at an Indiana recycling plan.

According to a new report, 2022 was the worst year for publicly reported fires at waste and recycling facilities in the U.S. and Canada,

The waste and recycling industry saw 390 fires last year, surpassing the average 326 annually since the report’s author Ryan Fogelman began collecting data in 2016.

Those 390 fires represent only the incidents that were publicly reported, which isn’t required in the U.S. Fogelman estimates the real number is closer to 2,000.

Fogelman is a partner at the fire suppression company Fire Rover, which sells a product that helps waste and recycling facilities detect and extinguish fires.