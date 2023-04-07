Family of Fayetteville woman shot by police to file lawsuit

Jada Johnson as seen in a family photo. (Image provided to WNCN by the family)

(NewsNation) — The family of a woman shot and killed by police in Fayetteville, NC are set to file a federal lawsuit against the officers involved and the city.

Jada Johnson, 22, was shot in her grandparents’ home while her grandparents and two-year-old daughter were present. Her grandparents said they called police because Johnson was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Johnson had a handgun and her family said she believed her estranged boyfriend was trying to kill her and harm her family and may have been suicidal.

Police said they attempted to deescalate the situation before wrestling Johnson to the ground and shooting her. The family has pushed back, saying Johnson did not fight or struggle.

An autopsy report showed Johnson was shot 17 times, including twice in the head.

The lawsuit is expected to specifically name Fayetteville Police Officer Zacharius Borom, who shot Johnson, and Sgt. Timothy Rugg, who was also present, along with the city.

Johnson’s family’s attorney is expected to announce the lawsuit at a news conference Friday morning.