Family of Black man shot and killed by NC deputies to view bodycam footage today

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — The family of Andrew Brown Jr., the Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies last week, will view the body camera video of the events leading up to the fatal shooting Monday, according to the family’s attorney.

Brown, a 42-year-old Black man from Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was shot to death last Wednesday by one or more deputy sheriffs trying to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants. An eyewitness said Brown tried to drive away but was shot dead in his car.

According to NewsNation affiliate WAVY, Brown’s family will see the footage on Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET and hold a news conference afterward. Mayor Bettie J. Parker announced Monday the city would be under a local state of emergency until further notice ahead of the release of the footage. Parker said in the declaration that city officials will file a formal request Monday with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s office to make the release of the footage public.

Seven deputies have been placed on leave amid indications, including emergency scanner traffic and an eyewitness account, that Brown was shot in the back as he tried to drive away in an Elizabeth City neighborhood.

Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said deputies from his department, including a tactical team, were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants when Brown was shot. He said multiple deputies fired shots but he disclosed few other details. Nearby Dare County had issued two arrest warrants for Brown on drug-related charges including possession with intent to sell cocaine.

The shooting has prompted protests and demands for accountability in the eastern North Carolina city of about 18,000. Protestors urged the sheriff to release the bodycam following the shooting.

A judge in North Carolina allowed for the video to be released — it’s not something the sheriff’s office could do, Wooten said Saturday.

“Only a judge can release the video. That’s why I’ve asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation,” he said in prerecorded remarks. “Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully Monday, to have the footage released.”

Under North Carolina law, a judge must generally sign off on the release of law enforcement body camera footage. Leaders of the Elizabeth City government have demanded the release of the footage. The state’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statement calling for the swift release of the footage.

Court records show Brown had a history of criminal charges stretching back into the 1990s, including a misdemeanor drug possession conviction and some pending felony drug charges.

Despite his hard life — Brown was partially paralyzed on his right side by accidental shooting, and he lost an eye when he was stabbed, according to aunt Glenda Brown Thomas — “Drew,” as he was called, looked for the humor in things.

“He had a good laugh, a nice smile. And he had good dimples,” Thomas said in an interview with the Associated Press Thursday, a day after her nephew was killed. “You know, when he’s talking and smiling, his dimples would always show. And he was kind of like a comedian. He always had a nice joke.”

Brown had seven children of his own and helped take care of others, Harry Daniels, an attorney representing the family, said Thursday.

Hampton said Brown was a proud father.

Another aunt who helped raise Brown in the absence of his parents, Martha McCullen, said it’s hard to find a job, especially with a criminal record, in Elizabeth City, where 1 in 5 live in poverty.

“Because they’re convicted … they can’t get no jobs,” she said. “It’s crazy.”

Despite Brown’s past trouble with the law, several relatives and friends said they never knew him to be a violent person.

“No matter what his past reflects, it still doesn’t give him (the deputy) the right to shoot him, period,” said Daniel Bowser, who said he had been friends with Brown for 30 years.

Family members said now it’s time for the North Carolina General Assembly to act by passing SB510, which would make body camera videos public record.

“There’s no reason that the general assembly in this state can’t pass that bill and open up these body cameras to public record,” said Rev. Dr. William Barber during Saturday’s press conference.

NewsNation affiliate WAVY and the Associated Press contributed to this report.