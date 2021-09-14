NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie and his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabby Petito were on a cross-country road trip when she went missing. Neither Laundrie, nor his parents, are speaking with police.

The trip was documented on social media until Petito vanished somewhere near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Her last text to her family was Aug. 30. They became worried when they didn’t hear from her again.

On Tuesday, the Moab City Police Department independently confirmed to NewsNationNow.com that police were called to an incident involving the couple last month.

Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021 however, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party. Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges. MOAB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Joe Petito, Gabby’s father said he never saw any red flags in Laundrie’s character ahead of Gabby’s disappearance.

“You know no dad wants to see their daughter cry. If I would have seen a red flag, you know I’d be all up in arms,” he said.

However, Joe Petito said he doesn’t understand why Laundrie wouldn’t want to voluntarily speak with officers about his daughter’s disappearance.

“You would think someone would want to cooperate with (police) if you love them and you call them your fiancee. That just makes sense to me. But you know, I guess he had a different idea,” he said.

In the meantime, Joe Petito hopes people keep Gabby at the top of their minds and continue to circulate photos of her. He also encouraged recent travelers to scour their photos for photos that may include Gabby.