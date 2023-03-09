FBI investigating ‘suspicious’ Carnival cruise ship death

(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating the death of a passenger onboard a Carnival cruise that was heading toward the Bahamas.

According to the FBI, medical staff and crew members were alerted to the unresponsive woman and “attempted life-saving measures.” She was pronounced dead onboard the ship.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons,” a statement from the FBI read in part. “As such, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members responded to process the passenger’s room once the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4.”

The FBI said there was never any danger to any other passengers and her death remains under investigation.

An autopsy is being conducted, according to Carnival.

“We are fully cooperating,” said Matt Lupoli, senior manager of public relations for Carnival told NewsNation. “This is a matter for authorities in the Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments.”