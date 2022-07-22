Fight breaks out at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. (NewsNation) — A brawl between two families resulted in three arrests at the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
The fight, which was captured on video, happened this week outside a Disney World concert hall
According to Walt Disney World News Today, a family wearing matching T-shirts pushed a guest from another family who had stepped away to get her cellphone. She was attempting to rejoin her family in line for a show.
After exiting, the two families met outside and a confrontation that started as a shouting match escalated into a physical fight before security intervened.
Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office also responded and arrested three people for misdemeanor battery.
One person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.
One of the families has been banned from the park, according to reports.