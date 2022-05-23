Florida abortion clinic suspended after hospitalizations

Pedestrians and bikers pass fencing that blocks off the area around the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An abortion clinic serving women from all over the U.S. South had its license suspended this weekend under an emergency order from Florida health officials after two women who had undergone procedures at the clinic were hospitalized this year.

The state Agency for Health Care Administration ordered the suspension of the license for American Family Planning of Pensacola, effective starting Saturday.

On its website, the clinic says it serves women from Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.

In cases cited by the agency, the clinic failed to monitor the patients at all times and didn’t provide medical records when patients were transferred.