Florida officer responds to SUV crash, finds pair of alligators hanging from rear view window

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrested two people after finding a pair of dead alligators in a wrecked SUV this week.

The FWC posted their case of the week Friday morning, describing a surprising call to an FWC officer to help with a wreck involving two people and two alligators.

The 6 ½-foot and 8-foot-long alligators were seen hanging out of the rear view window of the overturned SUV. As a precaution, the officer removed the animals from the vehicle and put tape on their mouths, according to the FWC.

After interviewing the crash victims, the officer learned that the pair killed the alligators while fishing and put their bodies in the SUV.

Both people were charged in connection with the alligators’ deaths.