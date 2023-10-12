Florida Border Patrol agents stop boat smuggling 460 pounds of marijuana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Border Patrol agents with help from federal, state, and local authorities stopped a maritime smuggling attempt near Palm Beach, Florida Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities encountered six non-citizens and recovered 459 lbs. of marijuana that was onboard the vessel. Agents did not provide an estimated street value of the drugs.

(Courtesy of Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar)

The investigation was turned over to a team of Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations in Miami.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it at 1-866-347-2423.

As of this report, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized a total of 134,000 lbs of marijuana in 2023 alone. In 2022, a total of 155,000 lbs of marijuana were seized.

Methamphetamines continue to trail marijuana with 127,000 pounds of seizures in 2023.