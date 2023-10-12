Florida Border Patrol agents stop boat smuggling 460 pounds of marijuana

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Border Patrol agents with help from federal, state, and local authorities stopped a maritime smuggling attempt near Palm Beach, Florida Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities encountered six non-citizens and recovered 459 lbs. of marijuana that was onboard the vessel. Agents did not provide an estimated street value of the drugs.
The investigation was turned over to a team of Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations in Miami.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it at 1-866-347-2423.
As of this report, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized a total of 134,000 lbs of marijuana in 2023 alone. In 2022, a total of 155,000 lbs of marijuana were seized.
Methamphetamines continue to trail marijuana with 127,000 pounds of seizures in 2023.