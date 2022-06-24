Massive 215-pound, 18-foot python found in Florida

(NewsNation) — Biologists in the Florida Everglades recently captured a 215-pound Burmese python with 122 eggs found inside her belly.

The 18-foot snake is the heaviest female python ever captured in Florida. Along with the eggs in her stomach, scientists also found bobcat claws and hooves still intact.

“This record-breaking snake was found by staying hot on the tail of a male scout snake, a radio transmitted male Python that led us to this female,” project manager Ian Bartoszek said on NewsNation’s “Prime.”

Pythons are one of the biggest snake species on the planet, with researchers at the University of Florida identifying 24 species of mammals, 47 species of birds as well as two reptile species — and counting — from their bellies.

“The question I would propose is — what do you think it took in native wildlife to make a python 215 pounds?” Bartoszek asked. “We’d have to see it to believe it. So the moral of the story is don’t underestimate the Burmese python.”