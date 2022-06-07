DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA (NewsNation) — The sheriff’s office in Volusia County, Florida, published footage showing officers borrowing a boat to chase down a suspect accused of stealing a Jet Ski.

In a post accompanying the footage, the sheriff’s office said, “Around 12:30 pm, deputies responded to assist the Ormond Beach Police Department on a report of an in-progress theft of a jet ski.”

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, whom they named as 48-year-old Ronald Williams, “had been unable to get the watercraft started, but decided to float away on it anyway.”

This footage shows officers asking a family if they can use their boat, then taking the vessel to pursue the suspect.

In the footage, the police tell the suspect to swim over to them. He replies, “I don’t know how to swim.”

Police thanked the family for lending their boat to help apprehend the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody and the Jet Ski was returned to its owner, the sheriff’s office said.