Florida deputy hospitalized after being hit by driver of stolen car

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy was hospitalized after a woman hit her with a stolen car while attempting to flee from law enforcement.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were searching for a stolen car Wednesday after the driver managed to get away after getting into a crash.

Deputies said later that day they were able to find the stolen white Ford Taurus as it was attempting to park on the side of Mad Marks Stereo Warehouse.

As deputies got closer to the car, the driver attempted to pull the car forward to exit the parking lot. One of the responding deputies parked her unmarked car in the path of the stolen car, but the driver reversed the Taurus away from the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy got out of her patrol car.

Moments later, deputies say the driver quickly accelerated and hit the deputy with the front of the car, causing the deputy to go onto the hood and windshield.

The video below may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy flew off the car and landed on the pavement.

The car continued to accelerate, hitting another MCSO vehicle, before it came to a stop.

The driver, Katarina Vanfossen, got out of the car and was quickly arrested by other deputies on the scene.

Vanfossen is charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing to elude, and second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and leaving the scene of a crash.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy received various injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. She was in good condition and expected to be released soon.