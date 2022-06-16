Florida deputy saved by inmates during jailhouse ambush

(NewsNation) — Surveillance video shows the moment a female inmate ambushes a Florida prison guard, attempting to strangle her with a pillowcase before other inmates rush to her rescue.

Deputy Lilian Jimenez was attacked at the Hillsborough County Detention Center in Tampa on June 7.

Two inmates had allegedly plotted the attack. Inmate Bridget Harvey told the deputy another inmate needed help. When Jimenez gets to the inmate, Harvey comes from behind and attempts to strangle her with a pillowcase.

It’s at this moment several other inmates in the jail come to the aid of Jimenez, pulling Harvey away.

Retired Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Farrier says the attack was a surprise, but the inmates coming to help the deputy was not.

“In my experience, the deputies in the jail do a great job of building relationships of understanding there’s a human side to incarceration,” Farrier said. “Understanding that every individual in there is somebody’s mother, father, brother, sister a loved one.”

Jimenez suffered minor injuries to her neck and throat, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators believe the attack was a part of a scheme to break out of the jail.

Harvey is in jail for her involvement in a home invasion that led to a shootout with authorities. She now faces additional charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer with a weapon and escape from confinement.

Harvey was also charged for having a comb in her possession that she sharpened with her teeth. She actually use that comb during the attack and the deputy was injured on her neck and on her throat.

Her co-conspirator also faces a charge of escape from confinement.