Florida doctor describes situation during Tropical Storm Idalia

(NewsNation) — Dr. Meghan Martin, who serves as an emergency medicine physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, appeared on “NewsNation Now” to discuss the impact Tropical Storm Idalia had on her community.

“Right now in St. Petersburg, the area that I live, my neighborhood, is completely flooded. We are completely underwater,” she said.

She said the hospital is starting to see people coming in with injuries they received while cleaning up their yards or houses.

“Even though this storm was 100 miles away from us, we’re still seeing impacts from it,” she said.

Martin offered some advice for people who are in the area who may still be in danger.

“Please stay out of the floodwaters if you’re able to. Sometimes there are electric currents going through. And so those can all be dangerous,” Martin said. “So if you are there are there are floodwaters, do your best to be safe, but try not to venture out if you’re in a safe place.”