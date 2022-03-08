Demonstrators gather to speak on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(NewsNation) — Florida’s Senate on Tuesday passed the controversial bill critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis after nearly four hours of questions and debate. He is expected to sign it into law, according to NewsNation local affiliate WFLA.

The legislation states that a school district may not “encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students,” and gives parents the ability to sue a school district for violating this rule.

Widespread condemnation of the legislation swiftly ensued, with activists arguing it would marginalize LGBTQ children and families and stifle discussions about LGBTQ history.

A White House statement slammed the legislation, saying it would “attack the kids who need support the most.”

LGBTQ kids are already vulnerable to “bullying and violence” just for being themselves, the statement said.

“I want every member of the LGBTQI+ community — especially the kids who will be impacted by this hateful bill — to know that you are loved and accepted just as you are. I have your back and my administration will continue to fight for the protections and safety you deserve,” President Joe Biden tweeted.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, has said the bill wouldn’t forbid spontaneous discussions of LGBTQI+ topics but would bar districts from incorporating them into their curriculum.

“Some discussions are for with your parents. And I think when you start opening sexual-type discussions with children, you’re entering a very dangerous zone,” Baxley said.

Weighing in on the bill late Monday afternoon, DeSantis said, “gonna make sure parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum,” according to WFLA.