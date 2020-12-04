Florida holiday display turns litter into festival of lights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Litter is lighting up one Florida beach in an effort to spread holiday cheer while bringing attention to how single-use plastic affects our planet.

Environmental education nonprofit Beaches Go Green turned trash into a festive art installation at Jacksonville Beach, called “Octopus Garden.”

Artists built massive structures, combining holiday lights with single-use plastic bottles and single-use plastic bags.

According to the group, artists made a giant octopus using more than 15,300 single-use plastic bottles for its arms, and a Repreve fabric made from 90% recycled bottles for its head. A jellyfish was built using 700 single-use plastic bags.

(Photo provided by Beaches Go Green via Facebook)

(Photo provided by Beaches Go Green via Facebook)

(Photo provided by Beaches Go Green via Facebook)

(Photo provided by Beaches Go Green via Facebook)

(Photo provided by Beaches Go Green via Facebook)

The nonprofit is inviting families to visit the installation for free this holiday season in an effort to raise awareness about how waste affects our oceans and environment.

The group also partnered with Ocean Sole, a nonprofit that removes trash from oceans and coastlines and turns them into art, on a piece that’s intended to call attention to responsible fishing.

The art installation will be on display through New Years Day.