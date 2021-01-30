Florida launches statewide preregistration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health announced Friday the launch of its statewide preregistration online system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents 65 and older and frontline health care workers.
Residents can pre-register for vaccine appointments and be notified when appointments are available in their area by visiting myvaccine.fl.gov.
Once on the site, residents can select their county and submit their contact information. When an appointment becomes available, residents will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.
The state said vaccine supply remains limited and appointments may not be available for several weeks in some counties.
Additionally, as part of the statewide registration system, each county has a designated phone number that individuals can call and pre-register if they do not have internet access. Below are the phone numbers for the 10 Tampa Bay counties:
- Hillsborough
- 866-200-3896
- TTY: 844-251-5532
- Pinellas
- 866-201-7113
- TTY: 833-476-1025
- Pasco
- 866-201-7092
- TTY: 833-990-1527
- Polk
- 866-201-7132
- TTY: 833-476-1033
- Manatee
- 866-201-5412
- TTY: 833-476-1518
- Sarasota
- 866-201-7170
- TTY: 833-476-1449
- Highlands
- 866-200-3858
- TTY: 833-476-1513
- Hernando
- 866-201-6750
- TTY: 833-476-1028
- Citrus
- 866-201-0442
- TTY: 833-476-1036
- Hardee
- 866-201-3158
- TTY: 833-476-1466
Whether a resident calls by phone or visits myvaccine.fl.gov, their place in line will be reserved through a software called Sharecare.
If someone does not meet the following requirements, they will not be able to pre-register:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Persons 65 years of age and older
- Health care personnel with direct patient contact
Additionally, residents will be asked to bring proof of residency to any appointment across the state.