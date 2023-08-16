Florida man accused of dragging dog behind car on highway

New Port Richey, Fla. (WFLA) — A 65-year-old New Port Richey man admitted to killing his dog by dragging it behind his vehicle “at a high rate of speed.”

Pasco County deputies said witnesses spotted Arlow Phillips “driving erratically, speeding and dragging a pit-bull dog behind a vehicle” along US Highway 19 on Thursday, Aug, 10.

A deputy called to the scene reported seeing Phillips’ vehicle and a pit bull lying in the road in a pool of blood at the intersection of Manor Drive and US Highway 19. The dog had severe injuries consistent with road rash.

The deputy also saw a leash attached to the rear passenger door through the door jam.

Witnesses told authorities they heard the dog howling as Phillips dragged the dog by attaching the leash through the door jam.

On Monday, deputies spoke with Phillips again when he admitted to attaching his dog to the vehicle “because he does not have AC and thought it would be too hot for him inside the car.”

Phillips said he forgot about the dog and admitted to killing it. He told deputies he took the dog to an emergency vet after the incident. However, when authorities spoke with the vet, they learned Phillips had told them the dog was hit by a car.

Phillips was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and driving while license suspended or revoked. Deputies noted Phillips had seven DWLSR convictions including prior DUIs.